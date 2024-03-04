Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 pays tribute to Richard Lewis

Following his tragic passing earlier this week, we anticipated that there would be some sort of tribute on Curb Your Enthusiasm to Richard Lewis. The iconic comedian played a send-up of himself alongside Larry David, and before the episode even aired, HBO chose to display a title card honoring the actor for all of his work on the show.

While Lewis did not appear in every episode of the series over the years, his presence was felt throughout the seasons whenever he did turn up … including a appearance in the episode tonight across several scenes We will be honest: When we saw Lewis earlier this season, we anticipated that this was going to be it. There was something comforting that came with seeing him again, even if it was so obviously bittersweet. We wish that Lewis was still here — he was so unbelievably funny through all of this show and his standup career. Still, the appearance from him tonight served as another way to honor him. The same goes for the title card recognizing his work on the show. This is a reminder that he will never be forgotten, whether it be by the cast of this show or some of his loved ones.

Through HBO, David shared a statement following the passing of his longtime friend:

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me … He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Meanwhile, Lewis’ wife Joyce Lapinsky released a statement on his official account on Thursday:

“This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes … He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I. In response to the many queries , I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice.”

Did you appreciate getting to see Richard Lewis again on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, bittersweet as it may be?

Share in the comments, and our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Lewis’ family during this difficult time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







