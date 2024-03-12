The Bachelor episode 10 spoilers: Joey’s Women Tell All drama

In addition to next week’s The Bachelor episode 10 giving us the final three rose ceremony, you will also have a chance to see The Women Tell All. So, what lies ahead there? Let’s just say that in general, there is quite a bit for us to still discuss.

Based on the preview that we saw tonight for what is going to be coming up here, a couple of people will be center stage for a lot of it. Take, for starters, Maria and Sydney, who were at the center of a lot of drama throughout the bulk of the season. Maria turned out to be more of the fan favorite for Bachelor Nation, but will that remain the case after this episode? There is a certain element of mystery that is still there, but remember that she is a favorite among many to be the next Bachelorette.

Let’s just put it this way — if the next Bachelorette is a part of this special, let’s just say that they will probably get a lot of air time here. Maria is sure to be in the hot seat, and it feels as though both Lexi and Jenn are going to be at some point, as well. They both may be darkhorse contenders to get the part, but it is hard to rule either out since they have their fair share of stories and fans.

Also, remember that the third-place finisher will also have a chance to be at the Tell-All and at this point, it feels like it will be Rachel. She had some awful luck during her date with Joey given that part of it required medical attention. Also, it felt like she was almost forgotten at the end of the episode when so much time was devoted to Daisy as well as Kelsey.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

