The Bachelor episode 9: Who wrote the letter to Joey?

As we prepared to see tonight’s The Bachelor episode 9 on ABC, we know one question stood out above all others: Who wrote the letter? This is the most drama that we’ve had related to a letter on reality TV since the second season of Jersey Shore.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, it goes a little something like this — at the end of this past episode, we saw Joey Graziadei receive a simple letter with “we need to talk” at the center of it. This caused him to freak out, not that this is a surprise given that anyone would freak out if this happened. You think that you are getting closer to truth and that ever-so-important “clarity” and yet, something pops up that could derail the entirety of the journey.

So what was it that we saw in the episode on that? As it turns out, the show making a Golden Bachelor crossover in here may have actually been what sparked it. Kelsey found herself having a great time with Joey on their date, but when it was over, found herself wallowed in paranoia and doubt. Then, we also had a reminder that she was visited by Leslie, who didn’t end up with Gerry Turner at the end of his season. It was proof that sometimes, you can get blindsided on a show like this.

Kelsey decided to write the letter here for one simple reason: She tried to visit Joey at his room, but he wasn’t there. With that, let’s just say that she improvised. Her writing the letter came about at the end of the episode, and that is the cliffhanger for now. What does she want to tell him? Well, there are a lot of ways this could go.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

