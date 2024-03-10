The Bachelorette: Could Daisy, Maria from Joey’s season be lead?

Given that we are closing in now on the finale for The Bachelor starring Joey Graziadei, it makes sense to consider The Bachelorette. Who will the next lead be?

At this point, we think there may actually be more pressure to get this right than any other season in years. After, consider that the future for Bachelor in Paradise very much remains unclear, and that is something that could influence who the producers want to choose. They may not be able to utilize them elsewhere!

It is possible that they could go off-the-board and choose someone who is not a part of Joey’s season. However, we do think that the top contenders have to be from here.

Daisy Kent – This one feels like an easy choice if she doesn’t win. She’s got a backstory that could be appealing to producers. Is she the most dynamic of the possible leads? That’s to be considered, but how much do they factor in entertainment value into the choice.

Maria Georgas – There is a big movement online to get her the gig and while she may be the most polarizing choice, she’d also be a lot of fun! It’s also been a little while since we had a Canadian lead, and her family even could give us some entertainment.

Kelsey Anderson / Rachel Nance – If neither one of them end up with Joey at the end, we’re sure that they would have conversations. It feels unlikely that either one would get it based on the edit so far, but we also haven’t seen the end of their time on the show as of yet.

Jenn Tran – It would be great to have an Asian-American lead, but did she have enough consistent screen time? She feels like a shoo-in if Paradise was 100% returning, but for her own season, it feels like a longshot.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

