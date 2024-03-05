The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Who wrote ‘we need to talk’ letter

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Bachelor episode 9 on ABC next week, we really just need to talk about the letter. “We need to talk” — what does that mean? Also, who wrote this?

The first thing to note here is that there are three contestants left in the competition in Kelsey, Daisy, and Rachel. All of them have close connections to Joey Graziadei. However, only one of them has to be responsible for this, and it certainly leads to Joey feeling shocked and afraid.

There is one thing that we need to consider here, and it has to do simply with the notion that the shows are always edited. Is production making much ado about nothing with this letter? Sure, but it could also be a little more serious than that. We know that there is a legitimately good chance that someone is telling Joey that they want or need to leave and if that happens, the person we are the most concerned about is Daisy. She’s the person left who has struggled the most to open up and express her feelings and by virtue of that, she may just decide that either she’s not ready or that it’s just not going to work in this environment.

No matter what happens, we do feel one thing with the utmost certainty: The producers have to be thrilled with this! Remember that after Maria’s departure tonight, the show lost their biggest personality by far. There are some serious relationships left, but where is a lot of the possible drama going to come from? That remains to be seen.

What do you think we are going to see with Joey and the letter on The Bachelor episode 9?

Do you think someone could leave before the next rose ceremony happens? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

