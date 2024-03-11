The Bachelor episode 9 spoilers: Joey’s overnight date decision

In just a matter of hours, tonight’s The Bachelor episode 9 is going to be here and with that, all the overnight date drama that comes with it.

So how are things going to play out here? Well, there is a certain element of mystery still, but that is also the point. What we can say right now is quite simple: Over the course of the coming episode, Rachel, Kelsey, and Daisy are all going to have their time with Joey Graziadei as they take part in tropical, romantic dates before decisions are made when it comes to the future.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that features all three of the women on their individual dates with Joey. There is some romance in here, but also a glimpse of Joey struggling as he admits to having feelings for all three of these women. He recognizes the gravity of the situation and when he says he may be falling in love with all of them.

At this point, we do find ourselves at somewhat of a crossroads when it comes to making big predictions as to what could be coming up through the rest of the season. After all, it felt like Daisy was the favorite through a lot of the season and she might still be; however, the relationship between Joey and Kelsey just feels like they are on the same wavelength more consistently. Rachel’s feels a little bit newer and yet, there’s a lot of passion there and given Joey’s history in Hawaii, there is also a geographic connection.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: This could go in a number of directions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor, including what else could be coming up and the favorite to be Bachelorette

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







