Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: This fall?

Are the odds quite high that we are going to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere on Hulu this coming fall?

Well, as you would most likely imagine, there are some debates to be had here and nothing has been formally decided. However, if you are to look at the schedule and production timelines for past seasons, it is not too hard to imagine that this is where things could be going here.

Let us start off here by noting that the series is at least a short period of time into production now, and that should stay around for the next few months, until at least around the start of summer. Sure, the past two seasons of the murder-mystery series ended up streaming in the summer, but remember that those seasons also started production a little bit earlier.

For right now, fall tends to make the most sense as a premiere-date window and if we do get the show earlier than that, it will likely be in a time period such as extremely late in the summer. It is hard to imagine a scenario where we end up getting a chance to see the show premiere too much sooner than this unless post-production happens in some sort of incredibly speedy manner.

Will we at least see some footage over the course of the summer?

It feels like the easily answer to this, without a doubt, is yes! There is a lot to be excited about moving into this upcoming season, with one of the biggest headlines being getting a chance to learn the truth about Sazz Pataki’s death while also seeing Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and so many more stop by.

