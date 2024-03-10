Reacher season 3 premiere date: The most likely months

When are we going to have a chance to see Reacher season 3 premiere over on Prime Video? If you are curious, let’s just say this: We are more than happy to help.

The first thing that we really should note here is quite simple: It is still going to be a while. After all, filming for the latest batch of episodes seems to be near the end and yet, there is a lot of post-production that needs to be done. It is also worth remembering here that even when the episodes are ready to go, there is no guarantee that Prime is going to put them out within a reasonable amount of time. They can still opt to do whatever they want when it comes to this, even to the frustration of a lot of people out there.

With all of this in mind, let’s at least go ahead and get into the likely months now based on the information we do know.

December – This feels to us like the best-case scenario. Amazon doesn’t always put out a new season of some of their hits every year and because of that, it may be unrealistic to consider that they would do something similar here. However, at the same time it is certainly a fun idea to think about, no?

January – This would be a great way for them to kick off 2025, and they may think they could benefit from the show launching here if they have no other hits at that time.

February – If for some reason Reacher season 3 premieres later than this, it is simply because the powers-that-be just want to keep you waiting or think that they need it on the schedule for further on down the road. It’s not because it needs to be gone for that long.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3, regardless of when it premieres?

