2024 Oscars start time, host, network, and presenters

With tonight serving as the 2024 Oscars, what better time than now to start looking at everything that is going to transpire?

The first thing to note here is honestly the most important, as you are going to see the awards-show kick off so much earlier than before. The Academy Awards are starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern this time around, a deliberate move to try and ensure that the show ends before it is freakishly late at night. Will this work out for the ratings? That remains to be seen, but it also allows ABC to air an episode of Abbott Elementary after the fact.

As the key art above for this year’s show indicates, Jimmy Kimmel is going to be back for the fourth time as host. Among the presenters here are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, Ramy Youssef, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya.

So is there a chance that we are going to be seeing some surprises tonight when it comes to the awards? Honestly, in some ways we’d be surprised. Just remember for a moment here that Oppenheimer has been a favorite across several categories for quite a long time. The most competitive category this year is probably Best Actress, which will be between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, more than likely.

Beyond the awards, you really just have to prepare to see a few funny moments — and then also ones that weren’t planned. (Hopefully, no moments that end up being infamous.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Oscars, including where to watch and live stream the red carpet pre-show

What do you most want to see moving into the 2024 Oscars?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — that is a great way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







