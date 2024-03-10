Oscars 2024: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

Tonight marks the 2024 Oscars, and of course we are prepared to see a lot of big moments and fantastic films being honored.

Of course, we also know that a lot of people out there are watching for a rather separate reason, and that is one tied to the red carpet, the fashion, and of course the big names.

So where can you go to check all of this out? Well, if you are looking for a live stream that should encapsulate everything, you can check one out via the Associated Press over at the link here. Meanwhile, those of you who prefer to watch a TV version can check out continuous coverage on E! throughout the day, or the special 30-minute red carpet show that is happening on ABC starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern / 3:30 p.m. Pacific. One of the most important things to remember in advance of the show this year is that we are actually going to be seeing it start an hour earlier than usual, and that is even after the clocks change overnight!

To learn more about the ABC pre-show, just take a look at some info thanks to an official press release below:

Actor and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens and multihyphenate Julianne Hough will host “The Oscars® Red Carpet Show,” the official lead-in to the 96th Oscars on Sunday, March 10, airing at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT on ABC. This marks Julianne Hough’s inaugural year and Hudgens’ third consecutive year hosting the official pre-show. The 30-minute special will highlight Oscar® nominees, performers and presenters, and provide a multi-view experience of the red-carpet arrivals, giving the audience every can’t-miss moment from Hollywood’s biggest celebration. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

The 2024 Oscars will hopefully prove to be a pretty darn enjoyable experience from start to finish — it certainly will feel like the most mainstream one in some time thanks to the nominees.

