Is there a chance that you are young to see Reba McEntire on Young Sheldon season 7 before the show comes to a close? Well, let’s just say this — for now, anything feels possible. This is someone who the producers would love to have back in some capacity, but we will have to wait and see if that actually comes to pass.

For now, here is some of what executive producer Steve Ballard had to say to TVLine about Reba’s June Ballard turning up one more time:

“We would love to have her back … She’s expressed interest, but she’s very busy. She has another [sitcom] pilot that she’s shooting, so I just don’t know if it’s going to work out.”

In addition to this, Reba also has a position as a coach on The Voice — while some portions of this current season have already shot, that cannot be said for all of it in its entirety. An appearance also has to work creatively at the same time, and that is another factor that you have to consider.

For the record, we should mention that at the top of the wishlist for everyone here is McEntire being able to work again with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who plays Brenda Sparks on this show. It remains to be seen if that is going to happen, but it is something that is well-worth thinking about for now.

Unfortunately, there is only so much time to make something happen that the final season of the comedy is shorter than some others, and we’re sure that there are plans for some specific episodes already. Take the finale, for instance, which is almost sure to be all about Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons coming back.

