Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4: George’s ‘cheating’ explained

In the closing seconds of tonight’s Young Sheldon season 7 episode 4, we got an answer to what has been a long-simmering question: Did George Sr. actually cheat on his wife Mary, and did Sheldon catch him in the act?

Over the past couple of seasons, the CBS series certainly implied that such a thing could be possible based on some of George’s actions. However, tonight’s episode actually explained what Sheldon saw, and why he thought what he did for so many years. He actually thought that he saw George with another woman, but it was really Mary dressed in a blonde wig as “Helga” for a little bit of Oktoberfest themed roleplay. She referred to his “wife” in third person; hence, the confusion from what Sheldon overheard.

There are a couple of different ways to think about what we saw here. Take, for example, whether or not this was a cop-out and a way for the show to avoid having the Cooper family patriarch do an unseemly thing. We’re sure that some could think so. However, it may actually just represent Sheldon’s own character flaw in avoiding certain tough conversations. Because he never followed up on anything, he never realized that his father wasn’t cheating. He let that impact his perception of his dad for the entirety of his adult life!

One thing does remain consistent between this and the flagship Big Bang Theory — Sheldon, after this moment, knocks several times to make sure someone inside the door has a chance to get their pants on. That is a moment that we have also been waiting for.

With this reveal out of the way, there is another one that still lingers and it’s dark: The eventual death of Sheldon’s father, which may come before the series finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

