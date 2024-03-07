Young Sheldon season 7 episode 5 spoilers: The stock market?

There could be a lot of crazy things coming on Young Sheldon season 7 episode 5 next week — and oddly, the stock market stands out. What in the world could this have to do with anything?

Well, we would just say to remember this: Sheldon Cooper tends to think he’s the smartest guy in the room for everything. Wouldn’t he also think that he is smart enough to figure out how that works? This is one of those stories that seems ripe to cause some chaos, and that could be a big part of the fun of what’s coming up — but rest assured, it’s not the only thing worth noting. Given that this is the final season every story will stand out a little bit more!

Below, you can check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy” – Sheldon helps his roommate try to beat the stock market, Missy and Billy Sparks throw a party, and Mary finds a new church, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Obviously, there is probably more going on in this episode than what CBS is trying to hand out — not that this should come as all that much of a surprise. We imagine that a lot of cards are going to be held close to the vest.

Are there a couple of pretty major events that we know are coming? Absolutely, and we are certainly aware that one of them is tragic. It is mostly a matter of when it happens…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the newly-announced Young Sheldon spin-off show right now

What do you most want to see moving into Young Sheldon season 7 episode 5 on CBS next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







