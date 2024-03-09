Fire Country season 2: Will we actually see Gabriela’s wedding?

Based on most of the stories that we’ve heard out there already about Fire Country season 2, it looks like we are building towards one big event: Gabriela and Diego’s wedding.

However, is this actually going to happen? That is the real question that, at least for us, remains the most interesting about this whole ordeal. After all, think about it this way: We have already heard the news that we will be meeting Gabriela’s mom this season, a clear signal that the show is very much moving in this particular direction. That does not mean, though, that the ceremony actually happens.

Instead, here is some of what we would say. Sure, a part of Gabriela’s mom turning up could be in effort to have her there along with her daughter on her big day. However, that may not be the only reason why she is there. This allows the character to learn more about her mother, and not just as presented through the lens of Manny.

While all of this is going on, there is also a legitimately good chance that Bode could be actively working in order to win his ex back. It may take him a little bit of time to better understand that he is worthy of it but if he gets there, we imagine there is a chance that this Gabriela wedding storyline falls apart at the last second.

The only thing we can say for certain right now is what we’ve seen on-screen: She is currently happy with her fiancé, and we get the sense that Bode does not want to do anything to jeopardize that. It’s a noble thought, but at what point does he realize that his own emotions are important and not to be ignored?

