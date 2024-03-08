Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, season 2 episode 4?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We obviously want some more on the show sooner rather than later, but does that mean we’re going to get it?

Well, for the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that a good bit of patience is going to be required here. The Max Thieriot drama is going to be off the air tonight, but it will be back on March 15 with an installment “Too Many Unknowns.” This is a story that could have its fair share of danger, not that this is all that much of a surprise. That is the bread and butter of this show!

So what is so specific about this story? Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 4 synopsis as to what lies ahead:

“Too Many Unknowns” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a chemical plant after a dangerous toxic spill goes up in flames, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what does the future hold long-term here?

Well, as excited as we are that there is a new episode on March 15, there is some bad news even after the fact. Fire Country is going to be preempted altogether on March 22 and March 29 due to the NCAA Tournament, and that means even more patience will be required. Does this 100% stink? Absolutely, but this is also something that we have grown accustomed to. It often happens around CBS this time of the year and our hope is that when the show is back, there are going to be new episodes that play out the rest of the way.

