Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Meet Gabriela’s mom!

If you have been wanting some more news regarding Gabriela’s mom soon on Fire Country season 2, we have good news!

According to a report coming in from TVLine, you are going to be seeing coming up an appearance by Paola Núñez (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Ramona, the aforementioned character. Per the website she is described as “dazzling, bright, bold and beautiful. Effusive, persistent, strong-willed and not one to keep quiet — but also with a certain elegant charm.”

The plan is for Ramona to be appearing in the upcoming May 3 episode, which will be close to the end of the season. All of this seems to be in line to when Gabriela could be getting married to Diego, though we will wait and see exactly if that happens. At the moment, it certainly seems as though things are going to be heading that way — but can we really say that with any certainty? This is a show that does tend to twist and turn things up here and there, and we are also hoping that at some point, we are going to see Bode try and fight for her.

We’re glad to know that we’ll be able to explore this side of Gabriela’s family more this season. Do we wish that we were getting more episodes? Sure, but that is a function mostly of studios and streaming services taking so long to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There was another way!

Alas, there is no new episode of Fire Country airing this weekend on CBS — however, be assured that there is more of the series coming up soon.It is just going to be a weird March in general in between what’s happening now and the NCAA Tournament soon.

