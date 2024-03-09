The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3: A file…

Tomorrow night on AMC, you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 3. So, what lies ahead for Rick and Michonne? Let’s just say trouble … and also plenty of it.

So what is going to be at the core of the story right now? That is pretty simple: Trying to figure out just how much danger the two characters are really in if they try to leave the CRM and/or the city. Jadis already told Rick that if he tried something, she would go after everyone he cares about … and it is about to become so much worse than just that.

If you head over to ComicBook.com, you can see a sneak peek for what lies ahead, one that seems to strongly indicate that over the course of what’s ahead here, you are going to have a chance in order to see Jadis issue some other threats Rick’s way. To be specific, she makes it clear to him that if something happens to her as a result of his actions, she’s got it set up that she will blow up his entire life courtesy of a file she has. Basically, she is covering all of her bases knowing what Andrew Lincoln’s character is capable of doing.

Rick makes it clear to her that this is not the sort of place for Michonne. However, Jadis also has a counter to that: If that is really the case, why did she decide to come in the first place? That is yet another sign that she is not sympathetic towards his plight.

In the end, the way we see this story right now is quite simple: Jadis has a pretty specific way in which she likes things to go right now, and has no interest in having Rick hurting her reputation or her operation. If he does manage to figure something out here, he will need the utmost care.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

