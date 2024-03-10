Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 3/10?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We don’t have to tell you that the show is popular. It’s also one that has been off the air for a whopping fourteen months already!

Unfortunately, this is where we come in to inform you, once more, that the series is not coming back tonight. It also will not be back for the next several months. How can it be, given that production has yet to even start on the remaining episodes?

Here is what we can tell you right now — the plan still remains for Yellowstone to come back on the air in November, and nothing has apparently changed in that department. Production will still kick off later this spring.

Is it true that the last few months have been quiet on this show’s front? Sure, but we also tend to think that some people out there would take this over a lot of the other stuff that we were seeing in the press last year. Once the cameras start rolling again, at the very least there could be a few teases as to what is happening on the show’s famous set.

We are preparing now for what is the show’s endgame, and that means that there are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up! Meanwhile, there could also be some that are extended into the previously-announced spin-off. There is not a lot of news out there about the specific story for that show yet, but we anticipate that at least some characters are going to make the journey over. That is the best way to ensure they have ratings from the start.

