Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2: ‘Keep the Family Close’

With the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere coming to ABC on Thursday night, why not take a moment to look beyond it? There are more installments that will be coming in the weeks to follow, and personally imagine that there are not going to be a lot of hiatuses between weeks at all here! Just consider this in some way a consequence of the medical drama taking so long to come back in the first place.

For the sake of the premiere, we know already that Meredith Grey is going to be a part of the show in some capacity, but Ellen Pompeo is not going to be a part of every one! Because of this, we can’t say that we’re shocked that the character is MIA from the recent Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2 synopsis below:

Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Simone and Lucas, and Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery.

(TV-14, S) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

This should serve as yet another reminder that the group of interns right now are going to be the heart of the show and honestly, that’s okay! They should have a significant place in things at this point because of how much has been invested in them — but of course, we want to see the legacy characters still have their own moments to shine. (Clearly, the network wants to keep Teddy’s future under wraps, as they do not even mention her here following the big season 19 finale cliffhanger.)

There may be fewer episodes for Grey’s Anatomy this time around than we’ve seen in the past, but we tend to think that’s just going to lead to the show putting a greater emphasis on most of them. Or, at least so we hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Grey’s Anatomy right now, including a possible return for Addison

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







