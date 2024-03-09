The Orville season 4 renewal: A March 2024 update

Now that we are into the month of March, are we finally on the cusp of getting news about The Orville season 4 at Hulu? Is this one of the most agonizing renewal waits out there?

What is perhaps most unique about this particular situation is rather simple: Despite the long wait, there still seems to be a measure of hope. During his promotional tour earlier this year for Ted, we did not hear anything out of Seth MacFarlane’s mouth that made us think that this revival may not come to pass. He still appears to be largely positive and so long as that is the case, we’re going to hold a certain measure of optimism.

Will there actually be some big reveal this month, though? That’s where we are less optimistic. The news could come out tomorrow or in three months, and neither would be a surprise. This takes as long as it takes.

After all, at this point it is pretty easy to say that The Orville has drawn a pretty bad hand in general. First and foremost, consider the fact that right as season 3 was airing, so much of the streaming economy was starting to change. Companies are cutting their programming left and right to save money, and this just so happens to be a pretty expensive show for everyone to make. Add to this some of the industry strikes that took place last year — they were justified and avoidable (blame the AMPTP for that), but it also did slow down discussions to a certain degree.

Our feeling, at least for the time being, is rather simple: So long as Seth continues to be interested in the idea of making more of this show, we are not going to lose hope. The real beauty of it is that there are almost always going to be stories to tell, and there is no reason to doubt that at all.

Related – See what Seth had to say about The Orville and its future on the Ted tour

Are you still holding out hope that The Orville season 4 happens?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







