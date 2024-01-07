The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane talks more about future

As many of you out there more than likely know at this point, we are crossing our fingers for The Orville season 4. Will it actually happen? That remains to be seen but for now, we at least know that we want it to happen!

Also, we realize that Seth MacFarlane, star, executive producer, and so many other things, feels the same way. He is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for Ted and with that, he gave more comments about the possible future to The Wrap:

“All I can tell you is that there is no official death certificate for The Orville … It is still with us. I can’t go any further than that at the moment. There are too many factors.”

We tend to think here that Seth is speaking about everything from Hulu’s interest to the budget to possible scheduling issues that could need to be worked out. This is a really complicated state of things right now for the TV industry as a whole right now, and that plus the industry strikes last year have certainly delayed a decision.

Beyond all of this, fellow The Orville star Scott Grimes (who also appears in Ted) shared some of his own thoughts to the aforementioned publication:

“I do know that we are still talking about it. It’s not dead in any sort of way whatsoever. It’s just about when, where and how and building the stuff again … I’m excited because it’s one of the greatest things to work on. So I just have my fingers crossed. And I know Seth wants to do it and that usually holds a lot of power. And I hope he gets to because it’s one of his babies that he just loves and it’s a blast to work on.”

Our hope is that in one way or another, we learn about the future over the next few months. This is one of the most underrated shows on television, and we certainly know that we personally want to see SO much more of it.

When do you think we will learn officially about the future of The Orville?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







