The Way Home season 2 episode 7 video: Is the secret out?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 2 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, let’s talk secrets. Or, to be more specific, the biggest one that has defined much of the series so far: Kat and Alice traveling through time. Is Del about to figure out what is really going on here?

Well, on one level we should start this off by saying that it’s felt like the whole story was going to move in this direction eventually. If there is one thing that we have learned about secrets on television over the years, it is this: They almost always come out.

If you head over now to TVLine, you can see a new sneak preview for this particular episode (still airing this Sunday, despite the Oscars) that does suggest that Del could be aware, at least, that something is off. She saw Kat and Alice having an argument outside, with a big part of it being about Chyler Leigh’s character routinely going back to the past to try and help Jacob. A lot of what she is doing here obviously makes sense for her, since she would do anything to try and assist someone who clearly needs it.

However, at the same time, is she spending too much time there? Her frequent absences, plus Del having a natural curiosity, is going to catch up to her. Also, at the end of the sneak preview you see Alice trying to cover for Kat … and let’s just say that it’s not altogether convincing. It is a hard position for someone her age to be, and we are certainly seeing a further reflection of that here.

Given that there are only a few episodes left this season (sad, we know), there have to be some big revelations. Will one revolve around Del?

