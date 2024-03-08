The Way Home season 2 episode 7 video: Kat, Thomas chat

This may not come as too big of a surprise, but there are definitely emotional moments ahead on The Way Home season 2 episode 7.

So, who is at the center of them? Well, of course Kat has to be for most! She remains the focal point of the show and for a good chunk of the upcoming episode, you will have her wrestle with struggles both in the past as well as the present.

For now, let’s focus a little bit more on the past, shall we? If you visit the show’s official YouTube right now, you can see a new sneak peek that is geared around entirely around Kat and Thomas as the two have a poignant conversation. Kat is feeling extremely vulnerable, largely because she’s just found Jacob and yet, there are problems around just about every turn. She is questioning whether or not she’ll ever know the real him, largely because she is coming to grips with the idea that the version of him in this timeline is fundamentally different from the version of him that she remembers. That’s what happens when you grow older, even in another timeline!

We do think that Thomas is at least a good person to listen. We’re not going to go straight down into Romance Road here, but it does feel like these two share a natural connection that allows them to talk in a pretty earnest manner.

As for what is ahead in the present…

So much of it is really going to revolve around one simple question: Is Kat going to tell Del the truth? She may find herself in a position where unfortunately, she does not have much of a choice on the manner.

