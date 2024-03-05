The Way Home season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Where is Kat, really?

If you have seen some previews already for The Way Home season 2 episode 7 over at Hallmark Channel, you may have a good sense of at least some of the story. Kat worked in episode 6 to rescue Jacob but even though he seemingly escaped his imprisonment, there are more problems that await him.

As challenging as all of this may be, it is becoming increasingly clear that there are just as many issues for Chyler Leigh’s character in the past. The promo absolutely indicated that we’re going to see Del start questioning what Kat and Alice are hiding from her; meanwhile, it could also be increasingly clear that Elliot himself is growing frustrated. Obviously, she is doing everything that she can to help Jacob in the past, but is that causing her to become too detached in the present? For the time being, this is something to legitimately wonder about.

The title for The Way Home season 2 episode 7 is “Somewhere Only We Know,” an excellent song from Keane. The newly-released synopsis helps to further set the stage:

The Landry women learn things aren’t always as they seem as each uncovers new past and present truths. Elliot questions how much of Kat’s heart is in 1814.

Of course, by the end of this episode there could be at least a little more closure on a storyline or two — but perhaps also a few new mysteries! We are interested to see what happens if Del becomes more involved. Or, Kat has been so immersed in the Jacob storyline for so long, what happens when certain parts of it are resolved? They are the sort of things that you do have to think a lot about at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Way Home right now, including what else is coming moving into this big episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 episode 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates that will be coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







