The Way Home season 2 episode 7: Will Kat, Alice come clean?

As we prepare to see The Way Home season 2 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel next week, are Kat and Alice facing a big decision?

Well, let’s just start off here by stating the following: For most of the series, Kat and Alice have harbored a pretty big secret from Del. While she has been waiting for a phone call to come in about Jacob, the two of them having been moving around through time. Kat in particular has seen Jacob in the past and with that, she is promising to go back for him. Is she going to be able to do that? We’re hopeful, but there was also something else within the episode 7 promo that raised some big questions: Are there still some things about Jacob that Kat does not know?

In a way, you can certainly argue that. Remember that when she was around him, it was a pretty specific point in his life. A considerable amount has changed for him since then. He’s been in a completely different timeline!

While Kat does wrestle with the idea of this, we do think that the situation with Del could take center stage here. On some level, you could argue that the idea of her knowing would reduce the amount of pain she is dealing with … but there are still hang-ups.

At the end of the day here, let’s just hope that Kat will find a way to figure all of this out in both timelines. The biggest issue is that based on the promo, Del knows that there is a big secret that is being kept from her, and she is starting to get more and more demanding when it comes to that.

Related – Get some more thoughts on The Way Home season 2 episode 6

What do you think we’re going to be seeing on The Way Home season 2 episode 7?

How much do you think Del is going to learn by the end of the episode? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







