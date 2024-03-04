The Way Home season 2 episode 6: Was Jacob rescued?

As we prepared ourselves to see The Way Home season 2 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel, it was clear we were looking at a new mission. For most of the season, Kat did whatever she could in order to find Jacob. However, tonight she knew very well where he was! This was more of a story about trying to rescue the character after he was arrested for treason.

Was Chyler Leigh’s character able to pull it off? On the surface, you can argue that the answer here was yes, but making something happen did not come easy. When Kat was able to get to Jacob close to the end of the episode, he was still breathing … but he was far from out of the woods. This is where Kat had to come up with a plan, and she came up with a dramatic one: Distracting Cyrus’ men in order to ensure that Jacob could be free. That would help to ensure that nobody else found themselves in trouble as a result of the rescue. Basically, she felt like she had the best chance to get away after all of this.

In the end, let’s just say that Kat was able to effectively use the whole idea of being the White Witch to her temporary advantage … and wasn’t this a great way to make a lot of the story feel a little more full-circle with her being chased down?

The good news is that, on paper, Kat’s plan did work — she was able to escape back to the present while, at the same time, Jacob had time to be taken away. Unfortunately, it’s too bad that things are not anywhere near so simple as this, though, as there are probably a few different twists and turns coming. Be prepared for that.

What did you think about the events of The Way Home season 2 episode 6?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







