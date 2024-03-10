Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS with season 3 episode 4?

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Rest assured, we’d love nothing more than to see more of the series soon. The question really just comes down to when that is going to happen.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and hand out the bad news — the crime procedural is off the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, the easiest answer that we can give right now is that because the Oscars are on this Sunday, we’re in a spot where the network does not want to lose any potential viewers. With this also being a much shorter season, every single one of them matters that much more! The higher the ratings, and the more likely it is that we are eventually going to have a chance to see a season 4.

So what can we share about the next new episode, which is currently set for March 17? Well, the title here is “Health and Wellness,” and the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

“Health and Wellness” – As the CSI team investigates the death of a man visiting Las Vegas for a health and wellness convention, a fiery explosion traps Allie Rajan in the basement of an abandoned hospital, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, March 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

With Allie in danger, the one person we want to see help her the most is of course Folsom! Of course, the problem there is that Josh is, at least at present, on a really tight leash. Is he going to be able to do anything that he actually wants? One wrong step at this point, and his job / whole future could easily be on the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on CSI: Vegas right now, including Josh’s precarious position

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







