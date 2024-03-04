CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A Folsom, Allie challenge

The bad news we know about CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4 is that we will be waiting a good while in order to see it. How long are we talking? Well, think an extra week. The next installment is coming on March 17, and it will be a challenge for many people.

Take, for starters, the idea that Allie is going to be in grave danger. Folsom will want to do everything that he can in order to help her, but here is the problem — he is on an extremely tight leash and has been demoted. Also, he’s lucky to even have a job after that review hearing on last night’s episode. One wrong move, and he loses his job or even worse.

So as you prepare for this episode, why not hear a little bit more from Matt Lauria? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, the actor had the following to say about Allie’s life-or-death situation:

This is giving a little bit away, but it’s tricky because I (as Folsom) want to run in there and save her, but I’m placed in a really tense situation of being told I cannot run in there and I can’t break the rules. So I ask myself, is this worth getting fired over? Because it is Allie. So yeah, that’s a tough one, because obviously she’s my favorite person.

We do love seeing these two characters together, so let’s just go ahead and hope for great things here the rest of the season? Yes, we understand that there are fewer episodes this time around than what we had with season 2, but we tend to think that the producers are going to make the most of the opportunities they do have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

