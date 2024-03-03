CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4 return date: ‘Health and Wellness’

After what you see tonight on CBS, it makes perfect sense to want a CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4 return date. So, when is it, and what can we expect to see from start to finish?

Well, the first thing that we really should do within this piece is hand over the news that most would deem unfortunate: There is no new episode of the crime procedural airing tomorrow night. As for the reasoning why, it is quite simple: The Oscars are on! CBS does not want to hurt a lineup of scripted programming by forcing it into some tough competition, and that means that everything is going to be on hold until March 17.

When the show does come back on that aforementioned date, it looks to be with a story that is somewhat detached from what we are seeing within the first few episodes. After all, on paper there are no mentions of any long-term storylines. You can read the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Health and Wellness” – As the CSI team investigates the death of a man visiting Las Vegas for a health and wellness convention, a fiery explosion traps Allie Rajan in the basement of an abandoned hospital, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, March 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and also available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

Based on what we are seeing right now, our sentiment is that a lot of this story is going to be instead about whether or not some of the characters will be able to save Allie, a process that is certainly easier said than done. It should at least create some good suspense, which is what this series has done an absolutely-great job at doing the past little while.

