CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3: Matt Lauria on Folsom’s struggle

As you prepare yourselves to see CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3 on CBS this weekend, there is so much to consider on Josh Folsom.

Where do you even start? Well, that is complicated, and it is tied a lot to the idea that he is now facing a review board. He’s gone through so much as of late, whether it be the death of Kahn Schefter or the fact that once upon a time, it looked like would be going away for it! Then, add the breakup between him and Serena to the top of the list. He is not in a good place at all moving into what’s next.

So how does Matt Lauria describe his character’s mental state? Well, speaking to TVLine, the actor does his best to speak as Folsom as he lines it all up:

“It was just one thing after another … [Childhood best friend] Trey shows up back in my life and I find out that he’s trying to manipulate me to get rid of this dead body in this house; I get passed over for promotion; I find out my mom is using again and has been lying to me and is working with some nasty dude, and then she ends up dead; and with Serena, I have an overblown reaction to something that was an innocent omission and it blows up the relationship. It’s all been an exercise in, ‘How much can one man take in a short period of time?’”

With all of this in mind, there is this legitimate fear coming up now that we are about to see the character unravel further, or do something that legitimately does throw the future of his career into a certain amount of jeopardy. For now, it would be silly to not at least think about this, even if we are sitting back and hoping for the best.

