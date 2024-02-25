CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Folsom’s future

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3, and this one is critical on many levels.

With that, what story will stand out first and foremost? Well, let’s just say that the writers are not shying away from focusing more on Folsom and his future. Is there a chance that we are going to see him back at work? Let’s just say that nothing is a sure thing at present.

Also, beyond just this, you are also going to have an opportunity to see a standalone murder mystery, one that revolves around something that feels like quintessential Las Vegas: Impersonators. In particular, an impersonator of Frank Sinatra!

To get a few more details now about what the future could hold here, we suggest that you check out the CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Rat Packed” – The CSI team is called to investigate when the bodies of Frank Sinatra and Joey Bishop impersonators are discovered behind the drywall of a home construction project. Also, Folsom must face the review board about the future of his career, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just on the basis of what you can read in there alone, we like where the producers are taking this season! Because this is a relatively short batch of episodes over the months ahead, it does enable you to do a few more serialized plots; yet, simultaneously you don’t have to move too far away from what is considered the standard bread and butter of this franchise. These two things together should be what helps the ratings to stay solid from now until the finale in the spring.

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 3 next week?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

