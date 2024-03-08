Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8: The finale run time

As many of you may be aware at this point, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8 is going to mark the finale for this story. So, what does that mean when it comes to run time?

Well, the first thing that we really should mention here is quite simple: This finale should tie up everything together. Or, at the very least it will for the story that the producers here decided to tell. It is a complicated tale of forgiveness or lack thereof, given that Truman Capote often wanted pity over the way that the Swans treated him after that excerpt of Answered Prayers made it into Esquire. However, at the same time he never did that much to show he was sorry. He went back and forth on the moral or right thing to do but in the end, he opted to press onward with the book … though he died before he had a chance to finish it off.

So are we going to have an extended finale designed solely to tie up some of these loose ends? Well, here’s what we can say right now: The plan is for this episode to run a good 72 minutes, commercials included. The synopsis (if you haven’t seen it already) suggests that the episode will serve as an encapsulation for much of the main character’s life:

Past, present and future collide as Truman makes a final push to finish “Answered Prayers.”

We anticipate that a lot of the episode could be reflective and emotional, which is similar to what we’ve seen the past few. No doubt, we would have preferred to see a larger totality of Capote’s life on the show, but clearly that’s not what the producers were going for here. This was both something specific and yet intimate, with the main goal being to drive more conversation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

