Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8 (finale) promo: A final push

We realize that next week on FX, you are going to be seeing the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans finale — but what else is left? This is where things get a little bit complicated, given that episode 7 did tie quite a bit up.

However, there is still one major loose end to tie up here: Whether or not Truman Capote can finish Answered Prayers. This is the book he’s focused on for most of the later part of his life and in theory, we are inching closer to him getting it all out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FEUD videos!

So, is that really going to happen? Well, no, but most of the promo for the finale gave us a glimpse as to this being the focus.

Are we sure that it will be wonderfully told?

Sure, but at the same exact time we do wonder a lot about the execution of these final few episodes. Has enough happened? Or, has more been about the psychology of the characters as opposed to actions. One of the real challenges of the end of the show seems to stem from us watching Truman ponder as to whether or not he can finish the book with us knowing that he never does. That does deprive the end of the season of some of its urgency and with the other Swans being where they were, this raises questions of its own.

In the end, perhaps this is the biggest question we have to think about entering the finale: For a show about Capote vs. the Swans, was there enough consistently of them onscreen together at the same exact time? Or, was this a show with too many diversions and not enough plot?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

What are you most interested in seeing on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans moving into the finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







