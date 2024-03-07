Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8, we will have arrived to a critical point in the story: The finale. Everything has to led to this point, where we will see a certain amount of emotional resolution to this chapter of Truman Capote’s life — one that is rapidly approaching the end.

We should note first and foremost that “Phantasm Forgiveness” is the title for the finale, and it does feel as though the latter word is especially important here. Almost from the beginning of this show, one of the central questions has been whether or not Truman can come to terms and take ownership of his own actions. Many of the Swans have done awful things, and there is no disputing that. However, for most of this series we have watched him try to rationalize his actions with Answered Prayers while also surrounding himself in swirls of self-pity and addiction. This is not a story that ends with the author getting everything he wants — instead, he pays for the decisions of his past in a different form.

To get a few (vague) specifics, take a look at the Feud: Capote vs. the Swans episode 8 synopsis:

Past, present and future collide as Truman makes a final push to finish “Answered Prayers”.

It is not a spoiler to say that Capote never finishes that book, meaning that effectively, he failed to public another novel following the conclusion of In Cold Blood. That work did impact him psychologically, but also how the public say him. It may have also contributed to the Answered Prayers backlash, as there may have been an assumption that it was a work of nonfiction, as well.

If there’s one thing we can say about the finale already, it is this: It its own way, it will be both imperfect and beautiful. That has been the nature of this story from the beginning.

