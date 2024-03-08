Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: New likely months

Now that we are a few months into 2024, is it easier to pinpoint a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date at Starz? We tend to think so.

After all, consider this: Filming on the Michael Rainey Jr. series concluded months ago, so there is no real need to sit around and wondering about that. Meanwhile, we can also assume that it will be the next show in the franchise to air, especially since both Raising Kanan as well as Power Book IV: Force both ARE currently still in production. We recognize that Starz can be somewhat frustrating when it comes to taking their time to premiere shows, but we don’t tend to think that they will wait that long here.

As it turns out, we believe that there are three months in particular to look at here: May, June, and July. At some point within here, we absolutely think that more of Ghost is coming. The powers-that-be are going to wait until BMF is over, and also until they can find a pretty good spot for this show to dominate a little bit. June feels like the month that makes the most sense given that you could exclusively have this as a summer show, and also leave another part of the schedule open later in the year for a new season of Force, if you wanted.

If there is a worst-case scenario right now, it would be for Starz to wait to bring back Power Book II until we get around to fall … but what would be the reason for that? The simplest answer is that it is tied very much to what is going on here when it comes to other shows. Yet, we don’t think this is a show that is immune to airing at the same time as an Outlander or The Serpent Queen.

No matter when we have a chance to dive into Tariq St. Patrick’s world again, just be assured it will be crazy. How it can it not be following that ending to the season 3 finale?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now, including what else may be coming

What are you the most interested in seeing moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







