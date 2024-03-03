Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now entering March 2024, we recognize that we are inching closer to a Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date.

So with that in mind, is it fair to say that we are actually about to get the news announced? While we should point out here that nothing is official at present, there is a cause for optimism. The third season of BMF is now on the air and by virtue of that, we tend to think that the folks at Starz have to be considering more and more making an announcement.

Remember this: Power Book II: Ghost wrapped up filming all the way back before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. By virtue of that, the network has been ready to go with this one for a while and it is mostly about just finding the right spot for it. It could be late May, or it could be early June; for us personally, we have a hard time wondering why it would need to be any later than that. This is also why we tend to think there’s a chance that we do get a premiere date announced this month, given that it makes sense for there to be a couple of months that are devoted almost exclusively to promotion for what lies ahead.

So what will be at the forefront of the new season, basically regardless of when it airs? There are a couple of things, but a lot of it will begin with Tariq and Brayden being on the run and having to escape the danger of their present-day situation. We know that for the first three seasons, the producers tried to at least create the possibility of a “normal life” for these characters at Stansfield. Is that even possible now? It is well worth wondering.

In general, we do think that this season will feature higher stakes than ever before … and we certainly know this show has no problem killing people off.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book II: Ghost season 4 over at Starz?

