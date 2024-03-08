The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming: A new clue?

If you are like us, you would love to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 sooner rather than later. We also recognize that it is hard, given that filming has yet to begin and the producers have kept some of their cards close to the vest.

With all of this being said, though, let’s just go ahead and note this: We do have another clue that seems to suggest that we could be waiting for at least a little while to see the cast and crew back at it.

Earlier today, the news was first revealed that Madeline Brewer, who plays Janine on the aforementioned Hulu drama, has booked a major role on the fifth and final season of YOU over on Netflix. What this more than likely means is that we are still months away from The Handmaid’s Tale cast and crew being back, and that lines up with everything else that we’ve been seeing and hearing at the same exact time. Remember that Elisabeth Moss is getting ready to become a mother and by virtue of that, it will take some time before things are up and rolling.

Just in case you needed another reminder that the Margaret Atwood adaptation will not be coming back for a little while, we tend to think this is it. All indications right now seem to suggest that a 2025 start date is likely and after that, we’ll see where things go! Remember that there is another series coming in The Testaments based on Atwood’s follow-up work, even if we realize that there has not been that much said in an official capacity about it now insofar as casting or premiere dates go.

