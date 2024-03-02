The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: March 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of this month? Make no mistake that we want it! It has been such a long period of time already since season 5 premiered, and we are also well-aware of the fact that the long-term timeline has been spelled out in a pretty clear fashion already. Remember that season 6 is the final one and in theory, this is going to eventually open the door to The Testaments.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we have to start inching towards the bad news now — as great as it would be to be able to share more on season 6 this month, we doubt that there will be a lot to share. Not only are we nowhere near a premiere date, but the series has yet to even start production!

Over the course of this month, the best-case scenario that we envision when it comes to getting news is that we hear something more courtesy of Elisabeth Moss’ press tour for The Veil, another show that she has coming out down the road on Hulu. It is possible that a tidbit or two gets dropped during that but even still, we don’t believe that it will be anything altogether significant.

The current project for season 6

It is going to air at some point in 2025. We’d love to be more specific than this, but a lot will be dependent on when production wraps … and it won’t even be starting until summer. No matter when the show does come back, we don’t think that it is hard to explain what we want to see: Some measure of hope. We need June to at least have some sort of moment in the sun after the unspeakable pain and trauma she has been forced to endure over the years.

