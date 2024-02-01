The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss talks filming

For those wondering about production on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, let’s go ahead and say this: We finally have an update!

We know that with this show in particular, it has been an incredibly long wait to get news on when things will be getting underway. Originally, the plan here was for shooting to start last summer, but that was interrupted amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The latter of the two strikes concluded last fall, but we imagine that the idea of shooting in Canada this time around is not ideal. That may especially be the case in the event that some scenes are set in Hawaii, where it seemed like June could be heading following the events of season 5.

Now, we have just a little more news that certainly could have an impact on the schedule: Elisabeth Moss is pregnant! The actress confirmed the joyous news on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, while also noting that the plan for now is to start shooting season 6 at some point this summer. It feels like this will lead to a premiere date at some point in 2025, but we will have a little bit more news on that in the weeks to come.

While you wait for the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, there is one other thing that we can go ahead and note: We are going to have a chance to see Moss is another show on Hulu soon in The Veil. While there is not a premiere date yet, we know that it has action elements and will be coming up at some point when we get around to April. It could be a far cry from the sort of role Elisabeth plays in the Margaret Atwood adaptation.

