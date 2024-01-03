The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: January hopes

Now that we have officially entered the new year, what does that mean for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? We’d love nothing more than to have the show back, but whether or not that will happen remains to be seen.

For now, all we have to say is that the show should be in production this year, but a lot of the finer details remain unclear. That includes, of course, when the series is going to be coming back with all-new episodes. We hope that it will be this calendar year, especially with it being the final season … but can anything be said with the utmost certainty?

If you are expecting too much information this month on whatever the future will hold, let’s just say that you are bound to be disappointed. There is no indication that a premiere date or any other information is imminent, and there are a lot of reasons why. For starters, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year delayed things significantly, and it has also thrown a lot of schedules out of whack. We don’t think a show like this is going to give a lot away, even when production is happening. There will be intentionally a lot of mystery surrounding how the story concludes!

Now, it is 100% true that the events of the flagship show are going to eventually set the stage for The Testaments, based on the follow-up story by Margaret Atwood. With that being said, there isn’t all that much in the way of information about that out there, either. The only thing that we can say right now is that there is sure to be a ton of drama moving into the next chapter of June’s story — we want her to find peace, but we understand how hard the road ahead will be.

