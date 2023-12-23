The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Winter talk

We recognize that we have been waiting a long time already to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu. How much longer are we going to be stuck sitting around? It’s a big question and it could continue to be for a while.

The first thing that we should say here is that we’ve seen reports all over the place about possible shooting dates for the series. Unless we get something official there, it almost feels pointless to speculate. Yet, we can at least say that it feels rather unlikely that we are going to be getting huge news on the Elisabeth Moss series anytime soon. That includes, of course, the rest of the winter.

At the moment, let’s just start by saying that we’re going to be lucky to see the series back at any point in 2024, and it is easy to imagine we’ll be waiting until 2025. The Handmaid’s Tale is one of those shows that was impacted worse than others by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, largely as there was a lot of work meant to be done right around that particular time. A lot of that was forced to stop before it even started.

If there is any good news that we can share at the moment here, it’s that whenever season 6 does premiere, we imagine that there will be a pretty fantastic ending that is one for the ages. Also, remember for a moment that it’s going to be joined by The Testaments presumably not that long after the fact. This continuation is also in the works over at Hulu, who clearly recognizes that they have something incredibly important with this franchise. They want nothing more than to keep things going.

