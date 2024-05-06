The Neighborhood spin-off Crutch coming to Paramount+

As you prepare to see the season 6 finale for The Neighborhood on CBS later tonight, know this — a spin-off is also coming soon!

Today, Paramount+ announced (per Deadline) that there is an upcoming show set in the same universe titled Crutch, which is poised to star the incomparable Tracy Morgan. We should note that we’ve seen the Saturday Night Live / 30 Rock alum on the CBS show in the past but here, he is going to be playing an entirely different character.

In a statement, The Neighborhood star / executive producer Cedric the Entertainer had the following to say about the new show:

“I’m excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan … This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler, and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch, a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s just say there will be several comedic complications.”

The news about this spin-off is further proof that CBS and/or Paramount are pretty committed to the original sitcom, which is good to know given that season 7 is coming this fall and typically, around this point is when shows start to get more questionable news on their futures. In general CBS has either canceled or ended a number of other shows as of late, whether it be Bob Hearts Abishola or NCIS: Hawaii, which are both seemingly concluding their runs a little bit later tonight.

We wouldn’t be shocked if Morgan does come on board season 7 at some point as this character. After all, it would be a smart and easy way to advertise the new show and we’re sure that the network would love nothing more than to get buzz out there in advance.

