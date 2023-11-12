The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming: what’s next after strike?

Given that the SAG-AFTRA strike is now over, isn’t this the best possible time to talk about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 filming? We tend to thinks so, and for a multitude of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that production was originally supposed to kick off in the late summer. The writers have been back at work for a while and with that, we like to think that we are at least close to everyone coming back to set.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

As for whether or not that’s going to happen by the end of the year, that remains to be seen. The Hulu series has yet to say anything in regards to production dates for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 and as hopeful as we are that we’ll learn about them soon, there’s a chance we may not.

Our feeling, at the very least, is that production on the final batch of episodes will start early next year, as that could still give enough time in order to ensure that there is a chance we could see some of the story play out before the end of 2024. Meanwhile, at the same time there are opportunities in the interim to development Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, the follow-up story to the original that looks like it will be its own TV series at some point down the road. We understand that some patience may be required here, but there’s a chance for great results at the end of the day.

The most important thing that the producers and cast can do, even at this point, is remember to exercise some patience. We know that it would be great to have more of the show as soon as possible. However, that does not mean it should be rushed. You can’t compromise quality and everyone should be well-aware of that!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, including more premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







