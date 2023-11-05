The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: November hopes

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the final one over on Hulu. So, when are we seeing it?

Of course, it makes a lot of sense if certain viewers are feeling pretty frustrated already. Just remember the fact that season 5 aired some time ago and since that point, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about premiere-date windows for the show. We’d love to hear something more about it over the course of November, but even that feels unlikely.

After all, it is important to remember this at the moment — the Elisabeth Moss series has yet to even start production! Once upon a time, the idea was for the cast and crew to be back at some point this past summer to start up work, but that was prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, everything is more up in the air and while we could be close to a fair deal being reached, nothing is altogether guaranteed.

Based on where things stand right now…

We are probably not going to get too much in the way of news through the rest of the month and when the dust settles, that has to be okay. The most important thing is that the actors get a new contract and from there, production dates can be established.

Our best-case scenario when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 right now is that production can start early next year and the premiere will arrive on Hulu in late 2024. While it may be hard to say goodbye to this show, it is also worth remembering that the sequel The Testaments is also seemingly coming down the road. The streaming service has no interest in moving away from the Margaret Atwood adaptation at the moment.

