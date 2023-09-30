The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere: Any good news?

Are we inching closer to getting The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over at Hulu? Absolutely, but it also feels inevitable we would say that with each passing day. We tend to think that the news that we have right now actually represents a little bit more than that when it comes to progress.

After all, just consider for a moment the end of the WGA strike and what that represents: A chance for the creative team to get back to work planning out scripts and stories. This was meant to be happening back when the strike started and now that a fair deal has been achieved, there is actually some legitimate progress that can be made — and of course, we are more than a little bit happy in regards to this.

Now, the real question you also have to wonder is what this all means when it comes to filming for the final batch of episodes. Originally, that was meant to start in late summer, but it is clear that a number of recent events have altered that plan significantly. We are still waiting to see when SAG-AFTRA gets a fair deal that ends their strike and even when that happens, dates have to be set and the story needs to be set.

The best-case scenario for us

We’d be surprised if filming starts up before the end of the year, but also would be thrilled if it did! We’re moving forward at this point with the anticipation that Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast will be back on Hulu in the second half of 2024.

Remember that beyond just the main The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller is also developing the sequel story The Testaments. There is a lot to look forward to here, and we are honestly just looking forward to seeing all of this play out.

