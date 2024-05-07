Bob Hearts Abishola series finale: Billy Gardell talks ending

We have just had a chance to watch the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale and in the end, it’s easy to feel a little emotional about it.

After all, consider this — we had a beautiful story that was all about the love that the title characters have for each other. However, at the same time it also feels bittersweet. Remember that there was a time jump thrown into the final episode and in another world, maybe there would have been enough episodes to get to this point organically. That didn’t happen.

Speaking to TVLine, Billy Gardell (who plays Bob) reflected on the mixture of emotions with the final episode — it is nice to have a proper ending, while also still wanting more:

I think we’re leaving on a high note — definitely. But it would have been nice to do one or two more seasons, to see us at that place [we land in the finale]. But what’s that old saying? Don’t be sad it’s over, be grateful it happened? I can truly say that I feel that way about this show, even though I think we could have gone one or two more seasons. But look, that’s not in our control. I told these guys [in the cast], having been through it once with Mike & Molly, to cherish every moment. Because as Folake [Olowofoyeku] was saying earlier, it’s going to end. It’s ending, so let’s spend our time wisely here. Let’s spend our time building something. This show went five years, through a pandemic and through a strike, and I really think it had some magic dust on it because it left an imprint. And now we’re going to be in syndication, and I think more people are going to find this show, and I hope it has the impact on them that it did on me.

In the end, perhaps the thing we’re the most happy with is that the finale really ended with such a sweet message — it is so easy for shows like this can be cynical, and we have seen that within the Chuck Lorre umbrella before. So to have something end here on a kinder and more fulfilling note, it really just feels natural.

