Ghosts season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Isaac the investor?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Ghosts season 3 episode 5 on CBS next week, there is a lot that some out there could want. Take, for starters, getting to see Flower. Is that going to happen?

Well, it is pretty obvious that this is something we’d be thrilled to see transpire … but whether or not it is going to is a totally different story. All we know is that she is at the bottom of a well and at some point, we could see some various characters interacting with her.

What we can go ahead and say about episode 5 here is that the title is “The Silent Partner,” and at the center of it appears to be a pretty simple thing — whether or not Sam and Jay can find a new investor for their restaurant. Can they actually rely on a ghost for it? Well, check out the latest synopsis below for a little more information on that:

“The Silent Partner” – A big investor backs out of Sam and Jay’s restaurant, leaving them to turn to the one ghost who has money – Isaac, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 14 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is anything else that we really should note at this point with the show, it is simply this: It is the lasts installment we are going to get before an NCAA Tournament hiatus. This happens in mid-March for the network’s shows almost all the time, but it is certainly more noticeable in a situation like this where there are significantly shorter seasons for a lot of the shows on the calendar.

