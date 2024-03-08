Ghosts season 3 episode 4: Did Flower return?

If anyone was looking for a big surprise on Ghosts season 3 episode 4, let’s just say we got it courtesy of Flower. Was she really “sucked off” at the start of the season, as the show suggested? Well, not so much. Instead, she’s just trapped somewhere else and it remains to be seen when she’ll be found.

Here is some of what we can say for now: Flower is still on the Woodstone property but unfortunately, she fell down in a well and hasn’t been able to get out. Also, she’s far enough away from the rest of the ghosts that nobody can hear her. We tend to assume that eventually, someone will be able to locate her, but we’re not surprised that the writers settled on this as the central twist for the time being.

After all, consider this: They thought logistically in having Flower be the ghost who was “sucked off” here. This allowed Sheila Carrasco (who plays the character) a chance to go on maternity leave during the first part of the season before she eventually comes back. Also, this allowed the writers to really show how the other ghosts would handle the idea of potentially losing one of their own. Their emotional growth is still earned, but they will be thrilled when they eventually see her. (That is especially true when it comes to Thor.)

This, in the end, was a pretty effective reveal on two different fronts. After all, consider this — it allowed us a chance to learn whether or not Flower is okay. Beyond that, though, it also still gives us the mystery of when she will actually be found. We’ll have to wait and see how long the writers choose to play around with the latter at this point.

