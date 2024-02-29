Ghosts season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Another Halloween

As you get prepared to see Ghosts season 3 episode 4, we hope that you are still in the spooky spirit! Don’t you have to be in order to watch this show?

Even though we are almost to the end of the winter, the producers decided that they still wanted to have a story themed around Halloween. Honestly, we don’t blame them given the nature of this show. This story is a chance to explore some fun stuff, but also raise an important question: Is there still a way to conjure up Flower? We’ve said this before, but we still don’t necessarily think that character is gone for good. We certainly hope that she’s not, both for our sake and that of Thor, who certainly has experienced his fair share of struggles since.

If you do want to get some more news now all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Ghosts season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Halloween 3: The Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave” – Pete’s ex-wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), shows up at Woodstone Mansion during Sam and Jay’s Halloween party, where they’re trying to impress some cool friends (John Reynolds and Christine Ko). Also, the ghosts hope to bring Flower back with a seance, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 7 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Isn’t it nice that we’ve had a solid run of episodes to kick off this season? We do tend to think that we’re going to be forced into a break at some point but for now, we’re grateful it has yet to arrive. This allows us to get more into a rhythm at Woodstone Manor with these stories. Sure, we’re aware that another hiatus will likely turn up eventually, but we are not there as of yet.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 3 episode 4 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







