Our Flag Means Death season 3 not happening, creator confirms

Months following its official cancellation at Max, it seems as though Our Flag Means Death season 3 will not be setting sail somewhere else.

We know that for quite some time, there have been some movements to bring the show back among fans, with billboards, petitions, trends online, and so much more. There were also conversations between creator David Jenkins and some possible future homes.

Alas, those conversations failed to net any result. In a post on Instagram today, here is some of what Jenkins wrote:

I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss.

To you wonderful fans: thank you. You are lovely and earnest. Those kinds of things feel in short supply at times. But they aren’t. A love like ours can’t disappear in an instant. When we see each other off in mystic, say hello. We won’t say goodbye, because we’re not leaving. We’re just taking a breather until next time we can share something together.

We do tend to think that Our Flag Means Death is going to go down as one of the most beautiful and culturally-significant shows that we have seen in quite some time and unfortunately, it’s a shame that it didn’t get a chance to live out its desired end. Jenkins had noted, after all, that he saw Stede and Blackbeard’s journey as a three-season arc.

For now, we’re just going to sit back and imagine these characters running their own little in, happy with themselves, each other, and their lives. If this is the end of the show, that is the ending we choose.

Are you sad that Our Flag Means Death season 3 is not going to happen, at least for now?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

